Wake Forest plays Virginia after Hildreth’s 25-point outing

Virginia Cavaliers (11-4, 2-2 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-4, 3-1 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest takes on the Virginia Cavaliers after Cameron Hildreth scored 25 points in Wake Forest’s 87-82 loss to the Florida State Seminoles.

The Demon Deacons have gone 9-0 in home games. Wake Forest is ninth in the ACC in team defense, allowing 70.8 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The Cavaliers are 2-2 in conference play. Virginia is second in college basketball giving up 57.3 points while holding opponents to 38.8% shooting.

Wake Forest makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.9 percentage points higher than Virginia has allowed to its opponents (38.8%). Virginia averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Wake Forest gives up.

The Demon Deacons and Cavaliers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Miller is averaging 17.9 points, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Demon Deacons.

Reece Beekman is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Cavaliers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 9-1, averaging 82.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 65.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

