Wake Forest hosts Miami (FL) after Pack’s 25-point game

Miami Hurricanes (11-2, 2-0 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-3, 2-0 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST…

Miami Hurricanes (11-2, 2-0 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-3, 2-0 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon Deacons -4; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) plays the Wake Forest Demon Deacons after Nijel Pack scored 25 points in Miami (FL)’s 95-82 victory over the Clemson Tigers.

The Demon Deacons have gone 8-0 in home games. Wake Forest has a 9-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hurricanes are 2-0 against conference opponents. Miami (FL) averages 85.5 points and has outscored opponents by 14.8 points per game.

Wake Forest makes 48.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than Miami (FL) has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Miami (FL) has shot at a 50.9% clip from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points higher than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Wake Forest have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Sallis is shooting 48.9% and averaging 18.4 points for the Demon Deacons. Parker Friedrichsen is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

Norchad Omier is shooting 63.2% and averaging 18.0 points for the Hurricanes. Matthew Cleveland is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Miami (FL).

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 9-1, averaging 81.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Hurricanes: 8-2, averaging 83.6 points, 38.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.