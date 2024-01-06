Wagner takes down Saint Francis (PA) 71-56

NEW YORK (AP) — Julian Brown scored 19 points and Wagner beat Saint Francis of Pennsylvania 71-56 on Saturday. Brown…

NEW YORK (AP) — Julian Brown scored 19 points and Wagner beat Saint Francis of Pennsylvania 71-56 on Saturday.

Brown was 7 of 13 shooting (4 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Seahawks (7-7, 1-1 Northeast Conference). Tahron Allen added 17 points while going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line, and they also had five rebounds and four steals. Melvin Council Jr. had 14 points and shot 5 of 11 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line.

The Red Flash (5-10, 0-2) were led by Eli Wilborn, who posted 14 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks. Bobby Rosenberger III added 11 points and seven rebounds for Saint Francis.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.