Wagner puts home win streak on the line against Merrimack

Merrimack Warriors (10-10, 4-2 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (9-8, 3-2 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Merrimack Warriors (10-10, 4-2 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (9-8, 3-2 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Seahawks face Merrimack.

The Seahawks are 5-1 in home games. Wagner is 2-4 against opponents over .500.

The Warriors have gone 4-2 against NEC opponents. Merrimack is 3-8 against opponents with a winning record.

Wagner is shooting 39.5% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 42.1% Merrimack allows to opponents. Merrimack averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Wagner allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Melvin Council Jr. is shooting 38.8% and averaging 14.3 points for the Seahawks.

Jordan Derkack is averaging 17 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.2 steals for the Warriors.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 67.5 points, 27.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.