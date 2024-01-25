Wagner puts home win streak on the line against Merrimack

Merrimack Warriors (10-10, 4-2 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (9-8, 3-2 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Merrimack Warriors (10-10, 4-2 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (9-8, 3-2 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -3; over/under is 123

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner hosts Merrimack aiming to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Seahawks have gone 5-1 at home. Wagner is 2-4 against opponents over .500.

The Warriors are 4-2 against NEC opponents. Merrimack is 3-8 against opponents with a winning record.

Wagner is shooting 39.5% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 42.1% Merrimack allows to opponents. Merrimack has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Wagner have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Melvin Council Jr. is averaging 14.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Seahawks. Tahron Allen is averaging 11.3 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Wagner.

Jordan Derkack is shooting 50.7% and averaging 17.0 points for the Warriors. Devon Savage is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 67.5 points, 27.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

