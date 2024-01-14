Wagner plays conference rival Stonehill

Stonehill Skyhawks (2-16, 0-3 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (7-7, 1-1 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Monday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Stonehill Skyhawks (2-16, 0-3 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (7-7, 1-1 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Monday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Melvin Council Jr. and the Wagner Seahawks host Tony Felder and the Stonehill Skyhawks in NEC play.

The Seahawks are 4-1 on their home court. Wagner scores 64.5 points while outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Skyhawks have gone 0-3 against NEC opponents. Stonehill is eighth in the NEC giving up 79.7 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

Wagner scores 64.5 points per game, 15.2 fewer points than the 79.7 Stonehill gives up. Stonehill averages 64.1 points per game, 1.4 more than the 62.7 Wagner allows.

The Seahawks and Skyhawks square off Monday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Esquerra Trelles is averaging 6.9 points and 3.9 assists for the Seahawks. Council is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Wagner.

Felder is averaging 13.1 points for the Skyhawks. Max Zegarowski is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Stonehill.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 65.2 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Skyhawks: 1-9, averaging 63.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.