Wagner and Stonehill square off in conference matchup

Stonehill Skyhawks (2-16, 0-3 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (7-7, 1-1 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Monday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Stonehill Skyhawks (2-16, 0-3 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (7-7, 1-1 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Monday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -8; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Tony Felder and the Stonehill Skyhawks visit Melvin Council Jr. and the Wagner Seahawks on Monday.

The Seahawks are 4-1 on their home court. Wagner averages 64.5 points while outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Skyhawks are 0-3 in NEC play. Stonehill is seventh in the NEC with 32.7 rebounds per game led by Pano Pavlidis averaging 4.6.

Wagner averages 64.5 points per game, 15.2 fewer points than the 79.7 Stonehill allows. Stonehill averages 64.1 points per game, 1.4 more than the 62.7 Wagner gives up.

The Seahawks and Skyhawks face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Council is scoring 14.3 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Seahawks. Tahron Allen is averaging 9.5 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 44.0% over the past 10 games for Wagner.

Felder is scoring 13.1 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Skyhawks. Max Zegarowski is averaging 11.6 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 41.1% over the last 10 games for Stonehill.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 65.2 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Skyhawks: 1-9, averaging 63.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.