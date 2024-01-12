Voyles leads Marshall against South Alabama after 20-point showing

South Alabama Jaguars (8-8, 1-3 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (9-8, 4-0 Sun Belt) Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 4…

South Alabama Jaguars (8-8, 1-3 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (9-8, 4-0 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall plays the South Alabama Jaguars after Kevon Voyles scored 20 points in Marshall’s 79-74 victory over the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Thundering Herd have gone 5-3 in home games. Marshall is fourth in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 40.4 rebounds. Nate Martin paces the Thundering Herd with 9.5 boards.

The Jaguars have gone 1-3 against Sun Belt opponents. South Alabama ranks eighth in the Sun Belt with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Thomas Howell averaging 4.6.

Marshall is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 45.5% South Alabama allows to opponents. South Alabama averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Marshall gives up.

The Thundering Herd and Jaguars square off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Obinna Anochili-Killen is averaging 16.4 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Kamdyn Curfman is averaging 15 points and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games for Marshall.

Isiah Gaiter is averaging 16.4 points for the Jaguars. Tyrell Jones is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 7-3, averaging 77.8 points, 39.8 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

