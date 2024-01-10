Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Voyles' 20 lead Marshall…

Voyles’ 20 lead Marshall over Georgia Southern 79-74

The Associated Press

January 10, 2024, 11:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Kevon Voyles scored 20 points as Marshall beat Georgia Southern 79-74 on Wednesday night.

Voyles added five rebounds and three steals for the Thundering Herd (9-8, 4-0 Sun Belt Conference). Obinna Anochili-Killen scored 19 points and added five rebounds. Kamdyn Curfman finished 5 of 15 from 3-point range and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 19 points.

The Eagles (2-14, 2-2) were led by Tyren Moore, who posted 34 points and three steals. Eren Banks added 11 points for Georgia Southern. In addition, Avantae Parker finished with eight points and nine rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up