VMI visits Wofford on 8-game road skid

VMI Keydets (3-10) at Wofford Terriers (7-6)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -15.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: VMI visits Wofford looking to stop its eight-game road skid.

The Terriers are 4-0 on their home court. Wofford averages 80.1 points and has outscored opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Keydets have gone 0-6 away from home. VMI is 3-7 against opponents over .500.

Wofford makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than VMI has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). VMI averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Wofford gives up.

The Terriers and Keydets match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dillon Bailey is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 13.9 points. Corey Tripp is averaging 14.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for Wofford.

Brennan Watkins averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Keydets, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Tyran Cook is shooting 41.8% and averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for VMI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 79.6 points, 41.8 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Keydets: 2-8, averaging 67.8 points, 39.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

