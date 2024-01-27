VMI visits Western Carolina following Woolbright’s 34-point showing

VMI Keydets (4-16, 1-6 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (15-5, 4-3 SoCon) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

VMI Keydets (4-16, 1-6 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (15-5, 4-3 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -20; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina takes on the VMI Keydets after Vonterius Woolbright scored 34 points in Western Carolina’s 85-82 overtime loss to the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Catamounts have gone 7-2 at home. Western Carolina leads the SoCon in rebounding, averaging 41.0 boards. Woolbright leads the Catamounts with 12.8 rebounds.

The Keydets are 1-6 against SoCon opponents. VMI ranks fourth in the SoCon with 38.5 rebounds per game led by Taeshaud Jackson averaging 10.2.

Western Carolina’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game VMI allows. VMI averages 70.7 points per game, 3.8 more than the 66.9 Western Carolina allows.

The Catamounts and Keydets square off Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Woolbright is averaging 21.7 points, 12.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Catamounts. Tre Jackson is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

Brennan Watkins is averaging 14.9 points and 3.2 assists for the Keydets. Tyran Cook is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for VMI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 44.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Keydets: 2-8, averaging 69.6 points, 37.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.