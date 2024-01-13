VMI visits Achor and Samford

VMI Keydets (3-13, 0-3 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (14-2, 3-0 SoCon) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

VMI Keydets (3-13, 0-3 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (14-2, 3-0 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -23; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Samford faces the VMI Keydets after Achor Achor scored 22 points in Samford’s 79-70 victory against the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Bulldogs have gone 11-0 at home. Samford leads the SoCon with 38.9 points in the paint led by A.J. Staton-McCray averaging 9.0.

The Keydets are 0-3 in conference games. VMI has a 3-10 record against teams over .500.

Samford averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 8.5 per game VMI allows. VMI averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Samford gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Achor is averaging 15.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Bulldogs. Staton-McCray is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Samford.

Brennan Watkins is averaging 15.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Keydets. Tyran Cook is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for VMI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 94.8 points, 37.5 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 10.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 53.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Keydets: 2-8, averaging 68.4 points, 39.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

