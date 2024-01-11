VMI takes on Chattanooga for conference matchup

VMI Keydets (3-12, 0-2 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (9-6, 1-1 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

VMI Keydets (3-12, 0-2 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (9-6, 1-1 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -15; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Alexis and the Chattanooga Mocs host Taeshaud Jackson and the VMI Keydets in SoCon play Thursday.

The Mocs are 7-1 in home games. Chattanooga has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Keydets are 0-2 against SoCon opponents. VMI allows 73.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.7 points per game.

Chattanooga makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than VMI has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). VMI averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Chattanooga allows.

The Mocs and Keydets square off Thursday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Honor Huff is averaging 16.3 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mocs. Jan Zidek is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

Brennan Watkins is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Keydets, while averaging 15.2 points and 3.2 assists. Tyran Cook is shooting 40.3% and averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games for VMI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 5-5, averaging 78.5 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Keydets: 2-8, averaging 67.7 points, 39.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

