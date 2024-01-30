VMI hosts UNC Greensboro following Watkins’ 22-point performance

UNC Greensboro Spartans (15-6, 6-2 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (4-17, 1-7 SoCon) Lexington, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (15-6, 6-2 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (4-17, 1-7 SoCon)

Lexington, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI hosts the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Brennan Watkins scored 22 points in VMI’s 102-77 loss to the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Keydets have gone 4-5 at home. VMI ranks third in the SoCon with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Taeshaud Jackson averaging 7.4.

The Spartans are 6-2 in conference matchups. UNC Greensboro is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

VMI’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.2 per game UNC Greensboro allows. UNC Greensboro has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points greater than the 44.9% shooting opponents of VMI have averaged.

The Keydets and Spartans match up Wednesday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watkins is averaging 15.3 points for the Keydets.

Mikeal Brown-Jones is scoring 21.1 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Spartans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 2-8, averaging 71.7 points, 36.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.8 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 38.3 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.