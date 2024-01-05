VMI hosts Mercer following Watkins’ 24-point game

Mercer Bears (7-7, 0-1 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (3-11, 0-1 SoCon) Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VMI…

Mercer Bears (7-7, 0-1 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (3-11, 0-1 SoCon)

Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI hosts the Mercer Bears after Brennan Watkins scored 24 points in VMI’s 87-85 overtime loss to the Wofford Terriers.

The Keydets have gone 3-2 at home. VMI is ninth in the SoCon scoring 70.6 points while shooting 44.7% from the field.

The Bears are 0-1 in conference games. Mercer has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

VMI scores 70.6 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than the 70.9 Mercer gives up. Mercer averages 69.9 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the 73.0 VMI allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watkins is shooting 43.4% and averaging 15.8 points for the Keydets. Tyran Cook is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for VMI.

Jalyn McCreary is averaging 16.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Bears. Jake Davis is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Mercer.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 2-8, averaging 68.2 points, 40.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

