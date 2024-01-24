VMI hosts Asamoah and East Tennessee State

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-10, 1-5 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (4-15, 1-5 SoCon) Lexington, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-10, 1-5 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (4-15, 1-5 SoCon)

Lexington, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buccaneers -10.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State visits the VMI Keydets after Ebby Asamoah scored 22 points in East Tennessee State’s 81-74 loss to the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Keydets are 4-4 on their home court. VMI has a 3-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Buccaneers have gone 1-5 against SoCon opponents. East Tennessee State leads the SoCon with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Karon Boyd averaging 3.3.

VMI’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game East Tennessee State gives up. East Tennessee State’s 40.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points lower than VMI has allowed to its opponents (44.6%).

The Keydets and Buccaneers square off Wednesday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brennan Watkins is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Keydets. Tyran Cook is averaging 14.7 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for VMI.

Asamoah is averaging 15.2 points for the Buccaneers. Jaden Seymour is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 2-8, averaging 69.2 points, 36.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.2 points per game.

Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 74.6 points, 39.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.