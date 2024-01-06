Virginia Tech plays Florida State, aims to stop road losing streak

Virginia Tech Hokies (9-4, 1-1 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (7-6, 1-1 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Virginia Tech Hokies (9-4, 1-1 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (7-6, 1-1 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seminoles -1; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech visits Florida State looking to end its three-game road skid.

The Seminoles are 5-3 on their home court. Florida State ranks ninth in the ACC in rebounding averaging 36.8 rebounds. Jamir Watkins leads the Seminoles with 6.2 boards.

The Hokies have gone 1-1 against ACC opponents. Virginia Tech scores 73.4 points while outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game.

Florida State is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 42.4% Virginia Tech allows to opponents. Virginia Tech has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Florida State have averaged.

The Seminoles and Hokies square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watkins is scoring 13.0 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Seminoles. Darin Green Jr. is averaging 12.8 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 42.1% over the last 10 games for Florida State.

Lynn Kidd is averaging 16.3 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Hokies. Hunter Cattoor is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Hokies: 7-3, averaging 71.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

