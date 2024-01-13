Virginia Tech hosts Miami (FL) following Pedulla’s 32-point outing

Miami Hurricanes (11-4, 2-2 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (10-5, 2-2 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Miami Hurricanes (11-4, 2-2 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (10-5, 2-2 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hokies -2.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech faces the Miami Hurricanes after Sean Pedulla scored 32 points in Virginia Tech’s 87-72 victory against the Clemson Tigers.

The Hokies have gone 8-0 at home. Virginia Tech scores 74.3 points while outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game.

The Hurricanes are 2-2 against ACC opponents. Miami (FL) is the leader in the ACC scoring 14.9 fast break points per game.

Virginia Tech scores 74.3 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 72.3 Miami (FL) gives up. Miami (FL) averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Virginia Tech gives up.

The Hokies and Hurricanes match up Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pedulla is averaging 14.8 points and 4.1 assists for the Hokies. Lynn Kidd is averaging 14.7 points and 7.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Virginia Tech.

Wooga Poplar is shooting 50.7% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hurricanes, while averaging 16.3 points and 5.1 rebounds. Norchad Omier is averaging 18.4 points and 9.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Miami (FL).

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Hurricanes: 6-4, averaging 81.9 points, 39.8 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

