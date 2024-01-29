Virginia Tech hosts McCain and No. 12 Duke

Duke Blue Devils (15-4, 6-2 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (13-7, 5-4 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Duke Blue Devils (15-4, 6-2 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (13-7, 5-4 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -3.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Duke visits the Virginia Tech Hokies after Jared McCain scored 21 points in Duke’s 72-71 victory against the Clemson Tigers.

The Hokies have gone 10-1 at home. Virginia Tech is fourth in the ACC with 15.5 assists per game led by Sean Pedulla averaging 4.4.

The Blue Devils are 6-2 in ACC play. Duke is ninth in the ACC with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Mark Mitchell averaging 2.2.

Virginia Tech makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Duke has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). Duke has shot at a 47.9% rate from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points above the 43.3% shooting opponents of Virginia Tech have averaged.

The Hokies and Blue Devils meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pedulla is scoring 15.7 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Hokies. Lynn Kidd is averaging 13 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

Kyle Filipowski is shooting 49.8% and averaging 17.7 points for the Blue Devils. McCain is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 81.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

