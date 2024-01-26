Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech face off for conference matchup

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-10, 2-6 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (12-7, 4-4 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-10, 2-6 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (12-7, 4-4 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miles Kelly and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets visit Lynn Kidd and the Virginia Tech Hokies in ACC play.

The Hokies have gone 9-1 at home. Virginia Tech averages 73.8 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The Yellow Jackets are 2-6 against ACC opponents. Georgia Tech ranks third in the ACC with 38.7 rebounds per game led by Baye Ndongo averaging 8.6.

Virginia Tech averages 73.8 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than the 75.1 Georgia Tech allows. Georgia Tech has shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points less than the 43.7% shooting opponents of Virginia Tech have averaged.

The Hokies and Yellow Jackets square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Pedulla is averaging 16.1 points and 4.4 assists for the Hokies. Kidd is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

Kelly is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Kowacie Reeves is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 3-7, averaging 73.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

