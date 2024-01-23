Virginia Tech and Boston College square off in conference showdown

Boston College Eagles (11-7, 2-5 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (11-7, 3-4 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Boston College Eagles (11-7, 2-5 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (11-7, 3-4 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hokies -5.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Quinten Post and the Boston College Eagles visit Lynn Kidd and the Virginia Tech Hokies in ACC action Tuesday.

The Hokies are 8-1 in home games. Virginia Tech averages 73.7 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game.

The Eagles are 2-5 in conference matchups. Boston College has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Virginia Tech makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Boston College has allowed to its opponents (44.0%). Boston College has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Virginia Tech have averaged.

The Hokies and Eagles meet Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kidd is averaging 14 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Hokies. Tyler Nickel is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

Post is scoring 17.1 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Eagles. Claudell Harris Jr. is averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games for Boston College.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

