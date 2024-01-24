Virginia takes on NC State after McKneely’s 20-point outing

NC State Wolfpack (13-5, 5-2 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (13-5, 4-3 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

NC State Wolfpack (13-5, 5-2 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (13-5, 4-3 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -5.5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia faces the NC State Wolfpack after Isaac McKneely scored 20 points in Virginia’s 75-66 victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Cavaliers have gone 10-0 in home games. Virginia is the top team in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 58.2 points while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

The Wolfpack are 5-2 against ACC opponents. NC State is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Virginia’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game NC State gives up. NC State averages 19.1 more points per game (77.3) than Virginia gives up to opponents (58.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Reece Beekman is scoring 13.2 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Cavaliers. McKneely is averaging 12.1 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 41.0% over the last 10 games for Virginia.

DJ Horne is scoring 15.1 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Wolfpack. D.J. Burns is averaging 10.9 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games for NC State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 64.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Wolfpack: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

