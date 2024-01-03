Virginia hosts Clark and Louisville

Louisville Cardinals (5-7, 0-1 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (10-3, 1-1 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Louisville Cardinals (5-7, 0-1 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (10-3, 1-1 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -14.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville plays the Virginia Cavaliers after Skyy Clark scored 20 points in Louisville’s 95-76 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Cavaliers have gone 8-0 at home. Virginia averages 8.4 turnovers per game and is 10-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Cardinals are 0-1 in conference play. Louisville ranks fifth in the ACC with 38.3 rebounds per game led by Brandon Huntley-Hatfield averaging 9.3.

Virginia is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 45.3% Louisville allows to opponents. Louisville averages 18.4 more points per game (74.6) than Virginia gives up (56.2).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reece Beekman is averaging 13.1 points, 5.5 assists and 2.3 steals for the Cavaliers. Isaac McKneely is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Virginia.

Clark is averaging 15.8 points for the Cardinals. Tre White is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Louisville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 62.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points per game.

Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 37.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.