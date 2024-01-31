Virginia Cavaliers face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on 4-game win streak

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-13, 2-7 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (15-5, 6-3 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-13, 2-7 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (15-5, 6-3 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -13; over/under is 116

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia heads into a matchup with Notre Dame as winners of four consecutive games.

The Cavaliers have gone 11-0 in home games. Virginia scores 65.4 points and has outscored opponents by 7.7 points per game.

The Fighting Irish are 2-7 in conference matchups. Notre Dame is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Virginia scores 65.4 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 65.3 Notre Dame allows. Notre Dame averages 62.5 points per game, 4.8 more than the 57.7 Virginia gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Dunn is averaging 10.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 2.3 blocks for the Cavaliers. Isaac McKneely is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Virginia.

Braeden Shrewsberry averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Markus Burton is shooting 41.4% and averaging 16.1 points over the past 10 games for Notre Dame.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 63.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 3-7, averaging 60.3 points, 39.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

