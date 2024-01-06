Villanova Wildcats face the St. John’s Red Storm on 4-game win streak

St. John’s Red Storm (10-4, 2-1 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (10-4, 3-0 Big East) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1…

St. John’s Red Storm (10-4, 2-1 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (10-4, 3-0 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -4.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova will attempt to continue its four-game win streak with a victory against St. John’s.

The Wildcats have gone 5-1 in home games. Villanova is the leader in the Big East in team defense, giving up 63.6 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

The Red Storm have gone 2-1 against Big East opponents. St. John’s is fourth in college basketball with 14.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Joel Soriano averaging 4.4.

Villanova averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 6.6 per game St. John’s gives up. St. John’s has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Villanova have averaged.

The Wildcats and Red Storm match up Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Moore is averaging 13.3 points for the Wildcats. Eric Dixon is averaging 17.3 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 48.7% over the past 10 games for Villanova.

Soriano is averaging 17.1 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Red Storm. Daniss Jenkins is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for St. John’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 38.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Red Storm: 8-2, averaging 81.9 points, 41.8 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

