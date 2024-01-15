Villanova visits No. 11 Marquette after Jones’ 20-point outing

Villanova Wildcats (11-5, 4-1 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (11-5, 2-3 Big East) Milwaukee; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Villanova Wildcats (11-5, 4-1 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (11-5, 2-3 Big East)

Milwaukee; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -6; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Marquette plays the Villanova Wildcats after Kam Jones scored 20 points in Marquette’s 69-62 loss to the Butler Bulldogs.

The Golden Eagles have gone 8-1 in home games. Marquette averages 76.8 points and has outscored opponents by 9.5 points per game.

The Wildcats have gone 4-1 against Big East opponents. Villanova is the best team in the Big East allowing just 65.1 points per game while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

Marquette averages 76.8 points, 11.7 more per game than the 65.1 Villanova allows. Villanova has shot at a 41.8% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points less than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Marquette have averaged.

The Golden Eagles and Wildcats match up Monday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. David Joplin is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Marquette.

Eric Dixon is shooting 46.6% and averaging 15.3 points for the Wildcats. Hakim Hart is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Villanova.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 37.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.