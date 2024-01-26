Villanova visits Butler following Brooks’ 20-point performance

Villanova Wildcats (11-8, 4-4 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (13-7, 4-5 Big East) Indianapolis; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Villanova Wildcats (11-8, 4-4 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (13-7, 4-5 Big East)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler hosts the Villanova Wildcats after Pierre Brooks scored 20 points in Butler’s 90-66 victory against the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Bulldogs are 9-2 on their home court. Butler ranks fourth in the Big East with 36.4 points per game in the paint led by Jahmyl Telfort averaging 7.1.

The Wildcats have gone 4-4 against Big East opponents. Villanova is sixth in the Big East with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyler Burton averaging 5.5.

Butler’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Villanova gives up. Villanova has shot at a 42.0% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points below the 42.3% shooting opponents of Butler have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooks is averaging 16.8 points for the Bulldogs. DJ Davis is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Butler.

Eric Dixon is averaging 15 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Wildcats. TJ Bamba is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Villanova.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.