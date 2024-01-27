Villanova visits Butler following Brooks’ 20-point game

Villanova Wildcats (11-8, 4-4 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (13-7, 4-5 Big East) Indianapolis; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Villanova Wildcats (11-8, 4-4 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (13-7, 4-5 Big East)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Butler faces the Villanova Wildcats after Pierre Brooks scored 20 points in Butler’s 90-66 victory against the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-2 in home games. Butler is second in the Big East scoring 80.4 points while shooting 46.0% from the field.

The Wildcats are 4-4 in Big East play. Villanova ranks sixth in the Big East with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Eric Dixon averaging 2.4.

Butler’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Villanova gives up. Villanova has shot at a 42.0% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points fewer than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Butler have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooks is shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 16.8 points. DJ Davis is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Butler.

Brendan Hausen is shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 5.9 points. Dixon is averaging 15.2 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Villanova.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.