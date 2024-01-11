Villanova takes on DePaul following Bamba’s 23-point performance

DePaul Blue Demons (3-12, 0-4 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (10-5, 3-1 Big East) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Friday, 8:30 p.m.…

DePaul Blue Demons (3-12, 0-4 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (10-5, 3-1 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova faces the DePaul Blue Demons after TJ Bamba scored 23 points in Villanova’s 81-71 loss to the St. John’s Red Storm.

The Wildcats are 5-2 on their home court. Villanova scores 72.9 points and has outscored opponents by 8.1 points per game.

The Blue Demons are 0-4 against Big East opponents. DePaul ranks ninth in the Big East scoring 28.9 points per game in the paint led by Da’Sean Nelson averaging 7.1.

Villanova scores 72.9 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 76.1 DePaul gives up. DePaul has shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of Villanova have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Dixon is shooting 44.5% and averaging 14.7 points for the Wildcats.

Chico Carter Jr. averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 38.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Blue Demons: 2-8, averaging 64.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

