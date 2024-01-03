Villanova plays Xavier following Hart’s 20-point performance

Xavier Musketeers (7-6, 1-1 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (9-4, 2-0 Big East) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Xavier Musketeers (7-6, 1-1 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (9-4, 2-0 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -8.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova takes on the Xavier Musketeers after Hakim Hart scored 20 points in Villanova’s 84-48 win over the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Wildcats have gone 4-1 at home. Villanova is sixth in the Big East with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Eric Dixon averaging 2.4.

The Musketeers are 1-1 in conference matchups. Xavier ranks sixth in the Big East scoring 33.7 points per game in the paint led by Desmond Claude averaging 7.2.

Villanova scores 73.6 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 69.5 Xavier gives up. Xavier has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Villanova have averaged.

The Wildcats and Musketeers square off Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dixon is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Wildcats. Hart is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Villanova.

Quincy Olivari is shooting 43.7% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, while averaging 18.2 points. Claude is averaging 14.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and four assists over the last 10 games for Xavier.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 38.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Musketeers: 5-5, averaging 75.2 points, 41.7 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.