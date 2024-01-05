Villanova faces St. John’s, aims for 5th straight win

St. John’s Red Storm (10-4, 2-1 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (10-4, 3-0 Big East) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1…

St. John’s Red Storm (10-4, 2-1 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (10-4, 3-0 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova will look to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Wildcats take on St. John’s.

The Wildcats have gone 5-1 in home games. Villanova is 3-2 in one-possession games.

The Red Storm are 2-1 in conference play. St. John’s ranks fourth in the Big East with 16.1 assists per game led by Daniss Jenkins averaging 6.0.

Villanova scores 73.1 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 69.9 St. John’s allows. St. John’s has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Villanova have averaged.

The Wildcats and Red Storm square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Dixon is scoring 14.8 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Wildcats. Jordan Longino is averaging 9.6 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 42.2% over the last 10 games for Villanova.

Joel Soriano is averaging 17.1 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Red Storm. Jordan Dingle is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for St. John’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 38.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Red Storm: 8-2, averaging 81.9 points, 41.8 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

