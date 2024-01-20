Villanova faces No. 1 UConn following Armstrong’s 24-point game

UConn Huskies (16-2, 6-1 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (11-6, 4-2 Big East) Philadelphia; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UConn Huskies (16-2, 6-1 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (11-6, 4-2 Big East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -4; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova hosts the No. 1 UConn Huskies after Mark Armstrong scored 24 points in Villanova’s 87-74 loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Wildcats have gone 6-2 in home games. Villanova ranks sixth in the Big East with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Eric Dixon averaging 2.3.

The Huskies have gone 6-1 against Big East opponents. UConn has a 13-2 record against teams above .500.

Villanova averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.6 more made shots than the 5.9 per game UConn allows. UConn has shot at a 49.8% clip from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Villanova have averaged.

The Wildcats and Huskies match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dixon is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Wildcats. Brendan Hausen is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Villanova.

Cam Spencer is averaging 15.5 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Huskies. Alex Karaban is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UConn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 36.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Huskies: 9-1, averaging 78.8 points, 36.0 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.