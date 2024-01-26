Vermont visits Bryant after overtime win

Vermont Catamounts (15-5, 5-0 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (13-7, 5-0 America East) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Vermont Catamounts (15-5, 5-0 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (13-7, 5-0 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont visits the Bryant Bulldogs after the Catamounts took down the UMass-Lowell River Hawks 72-65 in overtime.

The Bulldogs are 5-1 in home games. Bryant averages 80.4 points and has outscored opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The Catamounts are 5-0 in conference play. Vermont scores 73.5 points and has outscored opponents by 9.2 points per game.

Bryant averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Vermont gives up. Vermont has shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, 9.0 percentage points higher than the 38.6% shooting opponents of Bryant have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sherif Kenney is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Earl Timberlake is averaging 16.0 points and 8.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Bryant.

TJ Long is scoring 12.4 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Catamounts. Ileri Ayo-Faleye is averaging 9.2 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 48.4% over the last 10 games for Vermont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 82.6 points, 37.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Catamounts: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.