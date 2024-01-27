Vermont secures 67-57 win over Bryant

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Nick Fiorillo scored 15 points as Vermont beat Bryant 67-57 on Saturday night. Fiorillo shot 5…

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Nick Fiorillo scored 15 points as Vermont beat Bryant 67-57 on Saturday night.

Fiorillo shot 5 of 8 from the field and 5 for 6 from the foul line for the Catamounts (16-5, 6-0 America East Conference). Aaron Deloney was 4-of-12 shooting, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the foul line to add 12 points. TJ Hurley had 10 points and went 4 of 5 from the field. The Catamounts extended their winning streak to seven games.

Earl Timberlake finished with 16 points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs (13-8, 5-1). Sherif Kenney added 12 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Bryant. In addition, Rafael Pinzon finished with 12 points and seven rebounds. The Bulldogs broke a five-game winning streak with the loss.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.