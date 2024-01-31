Vermont hosts Albany (NY) after Marshall’s 29-point game

Albany (NY) Great Danes (11-10, 3-3 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (16-5, 6-0 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (11-10, 3-3 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (16-5, 6-0 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) visits the Vermont Catamounts after Amar’e Marshall scored 29 points in Albany (NY)’s 86-79 victory against the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Catamounts are 8-1 on their home court. Vermont is 3-1 in one-possession games.

The Great Danes have gone 3-3 against America East opponents. Albany (NY) averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 5-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Vermont is shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 45.6% Albany (NY) allows to opponents. Albany (NY) has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 41.1% shooting opponents of Vermont have averaged.

The Catamounts and Great Danes face off Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Long is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Catamounts. Matt Veretto is averaging 9.2 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Vermont.

Tyler Bertram averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Great Danes, scoring 7.3 points while shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc. Sebastian Thomas is averaging 21.9 points, 4.8 assists and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 8-2, averaging 71.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Great Danes: 5-5, averaging 82.1 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.