Vermont Catamounts play the Brown Bears Tuesday

Vermont Catamounts (9-5) at Brown Bears (4-10) Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vermont heads to Brown…

Vermont Catamounts (9-5) at Brown Bears (4-10)

Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont heads to Brown for a Division 1 Division matchup Tuesday.

The Bears are 2-2 on their home court. Brown is the Ivy League leader with 38.7 rebounds per game led by Nana Owusu-Anane averaging 8.4.

The Catamounts are 2-3 on the road. Vermont is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Brown is shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 41.2% Vermont allows to opponents. Vermont averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Brown allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kino Lilly Jr. is shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 19.4 points. Owusu-Anane is averaging 12 points and 8.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Brown.

Aaron Deloney is averaging 9.8 points for the Catamounts. TJ Long is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Vermont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 36.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Catamounts: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.