Venning leads St. Bonaventure over VCU 89-78 in Atlantic 10 opener

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Chad Venning scored 19 points as Saint Bonaventure beat VCU 89-78 in an Atlantic 10 Conference opener on Wednesday night.

Venning had 11 rebounds for the Bonnies (10-3). Charles Pride scored 17 points and added seven rebounds. Mika Adams-Woods shot 2 for 7 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 10 of 12 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points.

Christian Fermin finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for the Rams (8-6). VCU also got 13 points from Kuany Kuany. Sean Bairstow also recorded 11 points and six assists.

