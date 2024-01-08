VCU plays George Mason following Shulga’s 20-point game

VCU Rams (8-7, 0-2 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (13-2, 2-0 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

VCU Rams (8-7, 0-2 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (13-2, 2-0 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU visits the George Mason Patriots after Max Shulga scored 20 points in VCU’s 84-82 loss to the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Patriots are 9-0 in home games. George Mason is third in the A-10 with 26.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Keyshawn Hall averaging 8.4.

The Rams play their first true road game after going 8-7 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. VCU has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

George Mason averages 75.7 points, 6.7 more per game than the 69.0 VCU allows. VCU has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points greater than the 38.5% shooting opponents of George Mason have averaged.

The Patriots and Rams square off Tuesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hall is averaging 17.3 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Patriots. Darius Maddox is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for George Mason.

Shulga averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Zeb Jackson is shooting 38.8% and averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games for VCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 9-1, averaging 78.4 points, 38.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Rams: 5-5, averaging 78.2 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.