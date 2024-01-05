VCU hosts George Washington following Buchanan’s 38-point showing

George Washington Revolutionaries (11-3, 0-1 A-10) at VCU Rams (8-6, 0-1 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

George Washington Revolutionaries (11-3, 0-1 A-10) at VCU Rams (8-6, 0-1 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington visits the VCU Rams after Darren Buchanan Jr. scored 38 points in George Washington’s 119-113 overtime loss to the Fordham Rams.

The Rams are 7-4 on their home court. VCU is sixth in the A-10 with 32.7 points per game in the paint led by Sean Bairstow averaging 12.7.

The Revolutionaries have gone 0-1 against A-10 opponents. George Washington averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 4-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

VCU scores 74.1 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than the 75.4 George Washington gives up. George Washington has shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points above the 40.2% shooting opponents of VCU have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toibu Lawal is averaging 8.6 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Rams. Max Shulga is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for VCU.

Garrett Johnson averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Revolutionaries, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc. James Bishop is shooting 43.6% and averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for George Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 36.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 7-3, averaging 83.0 points, 40.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

