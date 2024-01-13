VCU heads to La Salle for conference matchup

VCU Rams (9-7, 1-2 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (10-6, 1-2 A-10) Philadelphia; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

VCU Rams (9-7, 1-2 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (10-6, 1-2 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -6; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Khalil Brantley and the La Salle Explorers host Max Shulga and the VCU Rams in A-10 play.

The Explorers are 7-2 on their home court. La Salle averages 76.3 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Rams are 1-2 in conference play. VCU averages 73.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game.

La Salle makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than VCU has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). VCU averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game La Salle allows.

The Explorers and Rams match up Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brantley is averaging 15.3 points and 4.2 assists for the Explorers. Jhamir Brickus is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for La Salle.

Shulga is averaging 15.3 points and 3.9 assists for the Rams. Zeb Jackson is averaging 12.7 points and 4.2 assists over the last 10 games for VCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Rams: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

