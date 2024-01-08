Vanderbilt visits LSU following Wright’s 20-point game

Vanderbilt Commodores (5-9, 0-1 SEC) at LSU Tigers (9-5, 1-0 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Vanderbilt Commodores (5-9, 0-1 SEC) at LSU Tigers (9-5, 1-0 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU plays the Vanderbilt Commodores after Jordan Wright scored 20 points in LSU’s 68-53 win over the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Tigers have gone 6-2 at home. LSU is ninth in the SEC with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Wright averaging 3.9.

The Commodores are 0-1 in SEC play. Vanderbilt is 3-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.2 turnovers per game.

LSU’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.2 per game Vanderbilt gives up. Vanderbilt has shot at a 40.0% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points above the 39.3% shooting opponents of LSU have averaged.

The Tigers and Commodores face off Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wright is averaging 15 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Tigers. Tyrell Ward is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for LSU.

Ezra Manjon is averaging 16.5 points and 3.6 assists for the Commodores. Tasos Kamateros is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 76.1 points, 38.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 10.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Commodores: 2-8, averaging 68.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

