Vanderbilt takes on No. 13 Auburn, aims to break 3-game skid

Auburn Tigers (14-2, 3-0 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (5-11, 0-3 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt enters the matchup against No. 13 Auburn after losing three straight games.

The Commodores are 5-5 in home games. Vanderbilt is 2-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tigers have gone 3-0 against SEC opponents. Auburn is fourth in the SEC with 39.7 rebounds per game led by Johni Broome averaging 8.4.

Vanderbilt’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Auburn gives up. Auburn averages 12.4 more points per game (84.1) than Vanderbilt allows to opponents (71.7).

The Commodores and Tigers face off Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tasos Kamateros averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, scoring 6.1 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Ezra Manjon is shooting 47.5% and averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

Tre Donaldson is averaging 7.7 points and 3.6 assists for the Tigers. Jaylin Williams is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Auburn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 2-8, averaging 66.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 85.9 points, 39.4 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

