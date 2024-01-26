Vanderbilt hosts Knecht and No. 5 Tennessee

Tennessee Volunteers (14-4, 4-1 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (5-13, 0-5 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Tennessee Volunteers (14-4, 4-1 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (5-13, 0-5 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Tennessee visits the Vanderbilt Commodores after Dalton Knecht scored 25 points in Tennessee’s 91-71 victory against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Commodores have gone 5-6 in home games. Vanderbilt ranks ninth in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 71.9 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

The Volunteers have gone 4-1 against SEC opponents. Tennessee ranks seventh in the SEC shooting 33.8% from 3-point range.

Vanderbilt makes 39.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Tennessee has allowed to its opponents (37.8%). Tennessee has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Vanderbilt have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezra Manjon is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Commodores. Tyrin Lawrence is averaging 13.3 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

Zakai Zeigler is averaging 10.2 points, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Volunteers. Knecht is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 1-9, averaging 64.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Volunteers: 9-1, averaging 81.4 points, 41.2 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

