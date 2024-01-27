Vanderbilt hosts Knecht and No. 5 Tennessee

Tennessee Volunteers (14-4, 4-1 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (5-13, 0-5 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Tennessee Volunteers (14-4, 4-1 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (5-13, 0-5 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -15.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Tennessee visits the Vanderbilt Commodores after Dalton Knecht scored 25 points in Tennessee’s 91-71 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Commodores are 5-6 in home games. Vanderbilt has a 2-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Volunteers have gone 4-1 against SEC opponents. Tennessee scores 79.7 points while outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game.

Vanderbilt makes 39.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Tennessee has allowed to its opponents (37.8%). Tennessee scores 7.8 more points per game (79.7) than Vanderbilt gives up to opponents (71.9).

The Commodores and Volunteers meet Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezra Manjon is averaging 15.2 points and 3.3 assists for the Commodores. Tyrin Lawrence is averaging 13.3 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 36.4% over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

Knecht is shooting 47.9% and averaging 18.8 points for the Volunteers. Zakai Zeigler is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 1-9, averaging 64.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Volunteers: 9-1, averaging 81.4 points, 41.2 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.