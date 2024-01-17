Vander Baan and the Lafayette Leopards visit conference foe Holy Cross

Lafayette Leopards (5-12, 4-0 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (4-13, 1-3 Patriot League) Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Lafayette Leopards (5-12, 4-0 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (4-13, 1-3 Patriot League)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Leopards -5; over/under is 129

BOTTOM LINE: Patriot League foes Holy Cross and Lafayette meet on Wednesday.

The Crusaders are 1-4 on their home court. Holy Cross has a 2-8 record against teams over .500.

The Leopards are 4-0 in conference matchups. Lafayette has a 2-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Holy Cross’ average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Lafayette gives up. Lafayette’s 39.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points lower than Holy Cross has given up to its opponents (45.1%).

The Crusaders and Leopards meet Wednesday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeAndre Williams is averaging 4.1 points for the Crusaders.

Justin Vander Baan is scoring 10.0 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Leopards.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 2-8, averaging 65.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Leopards: 4-6, averaging 59.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.