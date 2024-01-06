Valparaiso visits Okani and UIC

Valparaiso Beacons (4-10, 0-3 MVC) at UIC Flames (7-7, 0-3 MVC) Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UIC hosts…

Valparaiso Beacons (4-10, 0-3 MVC) at UIC Flames (7-7, 0-3 MVC)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC hosts the Valparaiso Beacons after Toby Okani scored 20 points in UIC’s 85-73 loss to the Murray State Racers.

The Flames have gone 3-3 at home. UIC scores 71.1 points while outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The Beacons are 0-3 in MVC play. Valparaiso is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UIC scores 71.1 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than the 72.1 Valparaiso gives up. Valparaiso averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game UIC gives up.

The Flames and Beacons match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Rivera is shooting 49.3% and averaging 14.9 points for the Flames. Filip is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UIC.

Isaiah Stafford is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Beacons. Cooper Schwieger is averaging 11.0 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Beacons: 2-8, averaging 65.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.