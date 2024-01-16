Valparaiso visits Hughes and Evansville

Valparaiso Beacons (5-12, 1-5 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (10-7, 1-5 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Valparaiso Beacons (5-12, 1-5 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (10-7, 1-5 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville faces the Valparaiso Beacons after Joshua Hughes scored 22 points in Evansville’s 74-64 loss to the Missouri State Bears.

The Purple Aces are 6-2 on their home court. Evansville is third in the MVC in rebounding with 36.5 rebounds. Yacine Toumi paces the Purple Aces with 6.8 boards.

The Beacons are 1-5 in conference games. Valparaiso gives up 71.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.5 points per game.

Evansville is shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 44.2% Valparaiso allows to opponents. Valparaiso’s 40.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Evansville has allowed to its opponents (42.9%).

The Purple Aces and Beacons meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toumi is scoring 10.6 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Purple Aces. Ben Humrichous is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Evansville.

Isaiah Stafford is shooting 36.0% and averaging 16.2 points for the Beacons. Jahari Williamson is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Beacons: 1-9, averaging 63.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

