Valparaiso plays UIC after Stafford’s 31-point game

UIC Flames (8-10, 1-6 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (5-13, 1-6 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -3; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso takes on the UIC Flames after Isaiah Stafford scored 31 points in Valparaiso’s 78-75 loss to the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Beacons are 4-6 in home games. Valparaiso is eighth in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 71.4 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

The Flames are 1-6 in conference matchups. UIC is 0-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Valparaiso is shooting 40.5% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 40.4% UIC allows to opponents. UIC averages 69.0 points per game, 2.4 fewer than the 71.4 Valparaiso allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stafford is scoring 17.1 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Beacons. Darius DeAveiro is averaging 10.4 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 35.7% over the past 10 games for Valparaiso.

Isaiah Rivera is averaging 14.3 points for the Flames. Toby Okani is averaging 10.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the past 10 games for UIC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 1-9, averaging 64.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Flames: 3-7, averaging 64.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

