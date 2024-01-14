Valparaiso plays Illinois State on 6-game road slide

Valparaiso Beacons (4-12, 0-5 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (8-8, 2-3 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Valparaiso Beacons (4-12, 0-5 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (8-8, 2-3 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redbirds -9; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso hits the road against Illinois State looking to stop its six-game road slide.

The Redbirds have gone 6-2 at home. Illinois State averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Beacons have gone 0-5 against MVC opponents. Valparaiso ranks eighth in the MVC giving up 72.3 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

Illinois State’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Valparaiso allows. Valparaiso’s 40.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than Illinois State has allowed to its opponents (44.3%).

The Redbirds and Beacons face off Sunday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dalton Banks is averaging 10.4 points and 3.6 assists for the Redbirds. Darius Burford is averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games for Illinois State.

Isaiah Stafford is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Beacons. Jahari Williamson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Beacons: 0-10, averaging 64.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

