Valparaiso plays Bradley after Williamson’s 24-point game

Bradley Braves (8-5, 0-2 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (4-9, 0-2 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -10.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso hosts the Bradley Braves after Jahari Williamson scored 24 points in Valparaiso’s 82-78 loss to the Elon Phoenix.

The Beacons are 4-4 in home games. Valparaiso has a 2-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Braves have gone 0-2 against MVC opponents. Bradley is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Valparaiso’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Bradley gives up. Bradley has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points greater than the 44.4% shooting opponents of Valparaiso have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Stafford is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Beacons. Williamson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.

Duke Deen is shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 11.9 points and 3.2 assists. Malevy Leons is shooting 44.8% and averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games for Bradley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 2-8, averaging 65.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Braves: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

